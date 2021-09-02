Hawkins Schedules “Listening Tour”

12th District State Senator Brad Hawkins is making plans for his fifth annual “Listening Tour” later this month. In normal years, the tours would be in-person stops to places in his four-county district, but COVID has put the kybosh on that for a second year. The tour this year will be held on-line September 14th and 15th. Hawkins explains how the on-line tour works:

With only a few months before the next legislative session gets underway, there’s plenty of opinions on either side of Governor Inslee’s latest COVID mask and vaccine mandates, which brought more than 25-hundred sent by constituents to Hawkins in two days. That brings up the issue of the governor’s executive powers, and Hawkins says that’s only one of the big issues that will face the legislators when they come back to Olympia in January:

Information on Senator Hawkins “Listening Tour” is available on his website at senatorbradhawkins.org; there was also an email sent out with information on it. Anyone wishing to schedule a time to have Hawkins listen to you can email brad.hawkins@leg.wa.gov. And again, that “Listening Tour” is set for Tuesday September 14th and Wednesday September 15th.