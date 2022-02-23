Hawkins On State Budgets

House and Senate Democrats have released their separate supplemental budget proposals. Both reflect the significant increase in revenues over the last year, with the $63.4 billion Senate budget adding about $5.8 billion in spending to the two-year budget passed by lawmakers last April, and the approximately $65 billion House budget adding $6.2 billion in spending. And that extra spending concerns 12th District State Senator Brad Hawkins:

Hawkins adds that the added spending means no tax relief for Washingtonians this year. House and Senate leaders will soon start negotiating a plan they can pass before the legislative session ends in just over two weeks.

Hawkins also says no moves have been made yet on adding money for central Washington road projects in the transportation budget, although he says conversations with House and Senate transportation leaders have been promising. The transportation budget includes projects mostly in western and extreme eastern Washington:

Hawkins says he and Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz, Link Transit General Manager Richard DeRock, Fourth District Congresswoman Kim Schrier, and Jeff Wilkins from the Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council have been working on the Legislature to get the Confluence Parkway project included in the transportation budget: