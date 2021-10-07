Hawkins on Redistricting

12th District State Senator Brad Hawkins says he’d like to see the 12th District keep pretty much the same boundaries in the upcoming redistricting map. This has been the year for redistricting the state based on the latest census numbers. The five member bipartisan redistricting commission has come up with four proposed maps, two from the Republican commission members, and two from the Democrat members:

Hawkins said he was encouraged that two of the proposals kept Chelan and Douglas Counties together with Okanogan County:

The final redistricting map will be offered on November 15th, and one of the first orders of business for the legislature when they meet in January will be to give final approval to what will be the state’s legislative districts for the next ten years.