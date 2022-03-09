Hawkins’ Housing Bill

12th District State Senator Brad Hawkins says he’s excited that his workforce housing bill, Senate Bill 5868, is headed to the Governor’s desk. The final version of the bill was approved by the state House on Monday after it came out of conference with the Senate. Hawkins said there is a growing housing problem in Washington state, and particularly in North Central Washington:

And then, Hawkins says, lawmakers have to look at other options:

Hawkins said he doesn’t think the bill’s funding structure breaks the bank, but he adds the bill was challenging to get through the legislature, because there were opponents on both sides of the aisle. The legislature is set to sine die tomorrow.