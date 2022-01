Hawkins Highway Two Bill

12th District State Senator Brad Hawkins is introducing a bill aimed at improving traffic flow and safety on Highway Two between Wenatchee and Monroe. Here’s Tracy Ellis:

Hawkins’ proposal, Senate Bill 5603, calls for the DOT to conduct public outreach with communities along the highway, including public meetings involving Wenatchee, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Skykomish, Index, Gold Bar, Sultan and Monroe.