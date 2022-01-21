Hawkins’ Highway Two Bill Gets State Senate Hearing

Anyone who’s driven Highway Two between Wenatchee and Monroe knows it can be a long trip, made even longer on weekends and holidays. 12th district State Senator Brad Hawkins has a bill in committee that calls for the DOT to conduct public outreach with communities along the highway, including public meetings involving the cities and towns along the highway. Hawkins says now is the time to look at what kind of improvements can be made to Highway Two:

Hawkins’ proposal, Senate Bill 5603, includes a pedestrian underpass near a park and ride near the Forest Service building in Leavenworth, Hawkins says that would improve traffic flow for cars passing through on the way to Stevens Pass. A hearing on Hawkins bill was help in the Senate Transportation Committee Monday night.