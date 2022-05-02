Hamilton Youth Foundation Scholarships Awarded

The Hamilton Youth Foundation has awarded their scholarships for 2022. The foundation, based in Okanogan, gave out five $1,000 scholarships and two $1,500 scholarships.

This year’s recipients are Amberly Guerrero and Aliyah Finch of Chelan; Reece Isaak of Coulee City; Kaylee Clark of Loomis; and Brooke Richey, Carson Sasse and Logan Sutton of Tonasket.

The Hamilton Youth Foundation was created by Hamilton Farm Equipment in 1992 as a way of giving back to the agricultural community that it serves. The goal of the foundation is to: Educate, support and promote Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas & Ferry County youth who are involved in agriculture and natural resource endeavors. When HFEC merged with Washington Tractor in November 2012, Washington Tractor committed to continue funding the Foundation. MGH Equipment LLC has since taken over the funding.

Funding for the Foundation comes primarily from a fixed monthly contribution from MGH Equipment LLC. The Foundation has been raising and spending about $30,000 per year (until Covid). In addition to the 5 to 10 scholarships given out each year, the Foundation has been providing 4H leadership pins, supporting the Chelan, Ferry and Okanogan County Fair Market Stock Sales, and providing funds to support various projects that the youth of the area have been active participants in, including Kids’ Corner at the Okanogan Valley Farmers Market.