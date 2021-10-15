Habitat Meeting On Housing

Habitat for Humanity held a conference in Chelan earlier this week, where they heard about the housing shortage not only in Chelan, not only in North Central Washington, but all across the state and beyond. Habitat Washington CEO Michone Preston:

And finding homes for those middle income folks is getting tougher all the time. Gone are the days when $750 dollars a month was considered a high end rent; Preston says 750 dollars is about the average payment for a Habitat mortgage statewide these days:

And although Habitat focuses on building houses for sale, not rentals, Preston says they realize that not everyone that comes to Habitat is ready for home ownership. But finding rental units – and especially affordable rentals – is extremely difficult:

Preston says there is a shortage of about 350-thousand affordable homes in Washington State.