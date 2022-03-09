Guild B Fundraiser

Lake Chelan Health’s Guild B is in the middle of a fundraiser and getting ready for a new season. Guild B President Melissa Robbins and Past President Pam James say the fundraiser will pay for equipment at the new hospital that will help families with newborns:

The ladies say you gift will be matched by the Lake Chelan Hospital Foundation, which is matching all gifts at this time. Guild B has been known for their big fundraiser, the annual tour of homes in the Chelan Valley, but of course it’s been cancelled the last couple of years due to COVID. Roberts says they hope to bring it back next year, but they’re now working on something for later this fall:

If you wish to donate, or are a retired lady wanting to get involved with Guild B, you can get in touch with Melissa Robbins, at 443-253-6760, email her at evilmel@rocketmail.com.