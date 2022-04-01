Groundbreaking For Room One Building Saturday

Saturday up in Twisp, there’ll be a groundbreaking for a new building for Room One, the valley’s primary provider of social services.

For years, they’ve struggled with cramped quarters at its Lincoln Street home, having to double-up or triple-up in offices to provide space for confidential meetings with clients. The new building will become Room One’s client services building, where staff can assist people with a wide range of needs including mental health, family support, domestic violence, legal resources, health and family planning, aging and food and nutrition.

The building will provide more meeting space to accommodate a variety of support groups and community gatherings hosted by Room One. The current building has only one room large enough for meetings. The new client services building will include two meeting rooms that can open up to become one larger space, with access to a kitchen.

Room One serves more than 400 clients annually, many of them multiple times. It has a staff of 13, which increases with interns and post-graduate apprentices.

The new building will cost just under a million dollars, the money for which is coming from a private foundation, which has also committed money for another building which will take the place of the current facility. Room One hopes to move into its new home next spring.

The groundbreaking is set for this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at 315 North Lincoln Street in Twisp. The gathering will be in the front yard, and coffee and pastries will be provided.

Room One was created in 1998 to provide teen pregnancy prevention services. And if you’re wondering where it got its name, it came from its first location — Room One of the Methow Valley Community Center.