Grocery Receipts = Help For Habitat

Habitat For Humanity here in Lake Chelan reports receipt amounts from shoppers at the Chelan IGA and the Manson Red Apple Market total more than 36-thousand dollars as of last last month. It wasn’t reported what time span those receipts represent, but we do know that at least one percent of that total went toward habitat For Humanity to build homes with partner families.

You can buy groceries at either the Chelan IGA or the Red Apple Market in Manson, and ask for the receipt; then bring those receipts to the Habitat Thrift Store at 518 East Woodin; either hand them to the cashier there, or put them in the receipts box outside the store. Volunteer Karen Feek then takes the receipts, totals them up, and sends them back to the store, who then sends Habitat a check.

Since March of 2007, Habitat has been the recipient of the 1% program from those store owners. They have donated almost nine thousand dollars from grocery store receipts to help local working families buy a home.

Habitat and its partner families have built 19 homes so far.