Grim To Be Okanogan Superior Court Judge

Okanogan County will get a new Superior Court Judge April 1. That’s when Winthrop attorney Robert Grim will be sworn in to replace Judge Chris Culp when he retires at the end of March.

Grim was appointed by Governor Jay Inslee, who said Grim has, in his words, demonstrated a sound judicial temperament and fitness for the bench over his years in District Court.

Grim was a District Court judge for Okanogan County from 2015 through this January, and became presiding judge in 2019, responsible for setting court policies and overseeing staff. He resigned as District Court judge to focus on his work in private practice in the Winthrop law firm of Kuehler & Grim, which he joined last June.

Grim was one of two applicants for the job. The other applicant was Leone Reinbold, an attorney in Okanogan.

Grim calls the appointment an exciting challenge, and said he’s looking forward to being immersed in new areas of law. Superior Court handles a much wider range of cases than District Court, including felonies, family law and land use.

Grim was a criminal defense attorney in Wenatchee for three years before becoming District Court judge.

Grim will need to file for the November election and win in order to serve out the remainder of Culp’s term, which runs through the end of 2024.