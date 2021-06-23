Grants To Okanogan Art & Culture Groups

Some state pandemic relief grants are coming to local art and cultural organizations.

The Nonprofit Community Relief grant program was designed to provide critical funding to nonprofit arts, cultural, science, and heritage organizations; neighborhood associations; sports and recreation nonprofit groups; and veterans service organizations impacted by the pandemic. More than 700 non-profits in 34 counties are getting more than $10.5 million dollars through ArtsFund and the Washington State Department of Commerce.

Six groups in Okanogan County are splitting more than 60-thousand dollars in grants. They include the Methow Arts Alliance, which will get $22,500; Methow Valley Riding Unlimited, which will receive $17,500. 10-thousand dollars goes to the Confluence Gallery & Art Center, another 75-hundred to the Methow Valley Nordic Ski Educational Foundation, and 25-hundred each to the Okanogan Highlands Alliance and The Merc Playhouse Society.

Grant funds may be used to cover expenses that were incurred between March 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021 due to financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.