Grants Given To Methow Valley Nonprofits

A lot of money is coming to Methow Valley nonprofits, 97-thousand dollars, to be exact. That’s how much in grants the Community Foundation of North Central Washington has awarded through their Methow Valley Fund. Claire Oatey, the foundation’s director of community grants, says the grants come in two sizes:

Oatey says the grant sizes were increased this year:

Among the seven-thousand dollar grant recipients are the Methow Valley Chamber Music Festival, the Methow Watershed Foundation, the Friends of the Twisp Pool, and the TwispWorks Foundation. Those getting three-thousand dollars included the Merc Playhouse, Room One, the Winthrop Rink, and the Methow Valley Interpretive Center.