Graffiti on Lake’s Chelan south shore stirs debate and cleaning crews

When video of graffiti spray-painted on rocks along the south shore of Lake Chelan began circulating on Facebook earlier this week, it prompted heated discussion, as well as spurred several community members to begin organized work parties to remove the paint. Listen to Lauren Loebsack, Department of Transportation, tell KOZI what happened when they followed up on reports regarding the graffiti. AUDIO