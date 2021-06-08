Good & Bad In April Jobless Numbers

The April unemployment rate in Chelan and Douglas Counties is down a bit from March, and way down from last year. And according to Regional Labor Economist Don Meseck, that’s a good news – bad news situation:

And Meseck is talking non-farm employment here. And the bad news?

With last year’s numbers so abnormally high – and last April’s jobless rate of 16.1 percent the highest of them all – we asked if, in the long-term scheme of things, you can take last year’s numbers and essentially throw them out. He said no – but added they are what you might call a fluke:

The April 2021 jobless rate in Chelan and Douglas Counties was 6.4 percent, down from March’s 6.7 percent. That amounts to 4,070 out of a total civilian work force of 63,483.