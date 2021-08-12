Golf Course Study

Several months ago, the City of Chelan contracted with Earth Economics out of Tacoma to perform an economic impact study of the Chelan Golf Course. The study is complete, and was reported to the City Council at Tuesday night’s meeting. Chelan City Administrator Wade Farris:

One only has to look at the numbers to to see what an impact the golf course has on the city:

Not only that, but families are coming back to the course as well:

The study also says the average non-local golf tourist spent an average of $326 a day in Chelan. The golf course operates at a slight loss for the city of 40-thousand dollars. But Farris says the rewards it brings to the city justifies spending some money on it:

The study said that even with the COVID-related shutdown in the spring of 2020, and a shortened season after that, the course was able to accommodate an 18 percent increase in the total rounds played over 2019.