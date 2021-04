Golf Course Road Project Continues-City of Chelan Update

The City of Chelan reports the Golf Course Road Project at about 30% complete. Next week crews will continue with the laying of new water main which is only 13% complete, while the new sewer main is nearly 80% complete. In the meantime, Golf Course Road will remain closed to traffic.

Click the link below for a visual graphic of the progress on this project.

GolfCourse_Progress_20210416