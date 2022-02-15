Goehner Unhappy With Transportation Budget Plan

12th District State Representative Keith Goehner isn’t happy with the Democrat’s transportation budget released last week. It has no money for Wenatchee’s Confluence Parkway, and little money, in fact, for roads in North Central Washington.

Goehner’s concern is that keeping the transportation system maintained is a low priority in the budget:

Goehner was asked whether there could be any amendments added to the transportation budget; Goehner sounded hopeful, but not terribly optimistic:

Goehner spoke Friday morning on KOZI, you can hear him and Representative Mike Steele every Friday morning at 7:50 during the legislative session on KOZI.