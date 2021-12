“Give NCW” Campaign

The Community Foundation of North Central Washington has started its annual “Give NCW” fundraising campaign. Foundation Executive Director Beth Stipe explains:

Stipe adds there are ways a couple of days each week that they try to make the giving a little more fun:

Last year’s “Give NCW” campaign raised more than 600-thousand dollars. This year, 62 non-profits are taking part; you can find out about all of them and make a donation at givencw.org.