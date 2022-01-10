“Give NCW” Campaign Totals Announced

A lot of money is coming to non-profits in the city of Chelan and in Okanogan County, thanks to the Community Foundation of North Central Washington’s “Give NCW” campaign. The online campaign ran from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve, and Beth Stipe, the foundation’s executive director, has more:

The campaign was open to any non-profit in Chelan, Douglas or Okanogan county that was in good standing and had received a prior grant from the foundation. This year, Chelan Valley Hope will receive $11,442, and the Chelan Valley Housing Trust will get almost 82 hundred. 52 hundred will go to Green Okanogan, and Heritage Heights will also get 52 hundred. Okanogan Behavioral Health Care, the Okanogan County Child Development Association, the Okanogan Land Trust, Okanogan Regional Humane, and the Okanogan Valley Orchestra and chorus will all together share more than 119 thousand dollars. 59 hundred dollars will go to the Pateros Brewster Community Resource Center.

Since 2015, “Give NCW” has raised more than 2-point-three million dollars for nonprofits across North Central Washington.