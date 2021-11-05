“Give Methow” Raises $650,000

The Community Foundation of North Central Washington reported another record for its annual “Give Methow” campaign, which raised more than 650-thousand dollars last month. 38 nonprofits in the Methow Valley benefit from the campaign, which has distributed more than one-point-seven million dollars to nonprofits in the area since the program was started in 2015. The Community Foundation’s Jennifer Dolge:

Dolge says on the last “Funday Monday,” 848 donations were made totaling nearly 104 thousand dollars, almost one sixth of the total raised for the month. She adds that almost 67 thousand dollars was raised this year for the “give to all” option, and that was helped by one particular donor:

Of the 38 agencies that benefit from “Give Methow,” the Methow Conservancy received the most money, more than 43 thousand dollars. 38 thousand went to Room One, 37 thousand to the Cove Food Bank.