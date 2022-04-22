Getting Ready For New Hospital

Each day is now one day closer to the opening of Lake Chelan Health’s new hospital near Walmart. And, understandably, the anticipation of hospital staff is growing to get everything ready for the transition to the new facility. Communications Manager Agustine Benegas says it’s a busy time at the current hospital:

Meanwhile, planning the logistics of how the new hospital will work and flow is getting attention:

In related news, the Express Care facility is open, but had been closed earlier this week due to water issues one day, but also staffing issues, Benegas says they continue to have problems in finding enough staff.