[4/9/22] Getting Cars Off Chelan Streets
Posted in Local Government & Meetings
The city of Chelan is looking at options to get cars, and other vehicles off city streets. City Administrator Wade Farris says it’s becoming something of a problem:
On a somewhat related note, last summer, the parking lot of Chelan High School was rented out to boats and vehicles for day use parking, we asked Superintendent Barry DePaoli a couple months ago whether it would be brought back this summer, he suggested it would, saying it went pretty well last year:
We called yesterday looking for more information, but it’s spring break, and no one was there who could answer. We’ll try back on Monday.