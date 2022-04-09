Getting Cars Off Chelan Streets

The city of Chelan is looking at options to get cars, and other vehicles off city streets. City Administrator Wade Farris says it’s becoming something of a problem:

On a somewhat related note, last summer, the parking lot of Chelan High School was rented out to boats and vehicles for day use parking, we asked Superintendent Barry DePaoli a couple months ago whether it would be brought back this summer, he suggested it would, saying it went pretty well last year:

We called yesterday looking for more information, but it’s spring break, and no one was there who could answer. We’ll try back on Monday.