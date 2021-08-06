Gering on Lodging Tax Spending

Lodging tax revenues in Chelan County are through the roof this summer. In May, lodging taxes revenues were 896 percent above what they were in May of 2020. So how do those moneys get spent? In the past, they were spent on advertising to bring more tourism to the county. But Commissioner Tiffany Gering says that’s changed, and the county is asking questions, and that means the money could be spent elsewhere:

Gering says the county has mostly stopped advertising for people to come here, and is instead using it for other messages:

Although they are doing some tourism-related advertising: