Georgia Murder Suspect Arrested In Wenatchee

Remember that robbery at the East Wenatchee Happy Crop Shoppe last month? Well, a tip for that didn’t lead police to the robbery suspects – but did result in the arrest of a man with a warrant out from Georgia for attempted murder.

According to Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld, last Friday they received a report from a marijuana shop that a suspicious car appeared to match the vehicle from the robbery. When officers made contact with the vehicle’s occupants, it was discovered Lorenzo Mithew Brown had a warrant out of Georgia for attempted murder.

Reinfeld said Brown was able to be arrested on that warrant, the state of Georgia agreed to come get him. In the meantime, Brown is cooling his heels at the Chelan County Regional Jail.