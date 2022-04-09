Game Changer Grant For Methow Valley

Earlier in the week, we told you about the Community Foundation of North Central Washington’s awarding 97-thousand dollars in grants from the Methow Valley Fund. That amount was a substantial increase from years past, and was due to bequests in the fund from Ken Westman, Mike Real and David Walters. The foundation and Methow Valley Fund Advisors wanted to know how the increased support could make the most impact. The foundation’s Director of Community Grants, Claire Oatey, says they went to talk to Methow community leaders, who told them . . .

There is 75-thousand dollars available in the Game Changer Grant, and the application period is open now:

And there’s still three weeks to get an application in:

With 75-thousand dollars in the fund, there may be more than one grant award; Oatey says this is just a pilot program, a decision will be made in the future as to whether they’ll make it an annual program.