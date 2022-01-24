Future Needs For Fire District 7

Voters in Chelan County Fire District 7 approved an increase in the fire levy in November; fire District commissioners are now looking at how to allocate that money. Commissioner Russ Jones says they’ll be looking at increasing personnel, but the main need right now is new equipment:

Chelan Fire and Rescue’s new Chief, Brandon Asher, says any new engines the district gets will be more reliable and safer:

As for personnel, the district hired a new paramedic and swore him in at last week’s commission meeting; he’s Brandon Ogleson, who the district stole from the hospital’s EMS unit. Aside from that, Commissioner Jones says more people will be hired:

The levy increase, approved in November, increased the levy from 80 cents per thousand dollars of assessed property value to a dollar-10.