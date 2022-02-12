Funny Money Seen At Casino

Some funny money has been passed around the North Central Washington area as of late. Some counterfeit 20 dollar bills has been going around the East Wenatchee area. Apparently none of those have been spotted in the Chelan Valley, however Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Lawrence says a larger denomination was recently seen in Manson:

East Wenatchee police officers have been receiving fraud and forgery calls for counterfeit bills that are being used for payment at gas stations, markets, and locally owned businesses.