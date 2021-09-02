First Day of School

Schools across North Central Washington are back in session this week; in the Lake Chelan School District, classes began Tuesday. And Superintendent Barry DePaoli says they’re off to a good start:

Yesterday (Wed) on KOZI, DePaoli was asked about enrollment and whether there’s been a drop with the pandemic and the issues that have been facing schools over the past year, with masking, vaccines, and controversies over critical race theory and the new sex education policy that was passed by state voters last November:

DePaoli added that the district’s official attendance count will be next Tuesday; he says they budgeted for 30 fewer students, so they’ll be above budget.