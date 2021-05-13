Free Internet Available To County Residents

Many households in North Central Washington could be eligible for free internet service through a federally funded program. The Emergency Broadband Program, or EBB, will provide up to 50 dollars a month towards the cost of internet service. It’s available to households in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, Grant and Adams counties served by LocalTel.

The 50-dollar credit will cover the monthly fee for internet service plans most households choose. Eligible households include those financially impacted by Covid-19, have a child eligible for free school lunch, have a member who received a college Pell grant, is low-income, or is eligible for the Lifeline Program, which covers individuals who participate in SNAP, Medicaid, SSI, FPHA, Tribal Programs, and Veterans Pension & Survivors Benefit.

EBB is a temporary federal program that will conclude once the money is gone, or six months after the end of the health emergency.

Current or potential LocalTel customers can go to the LocalTel-dot-com website to see if they qualify.