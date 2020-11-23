[11/23/20] FREE COVID-19 testing throughout November and December.
The Road to
Reopening schools
starts with you!
Please join Okanogan County School Districts, OCPH,
healthcare and city partners for FREE COVID-19 testing
throughout November and December.
Why get tested?
We want our schools and economy to fully open and to stay
open! With cold and flu season here, and the holidays
coming, testing helps us understand how widespread the
virus is in our community. K-12 students, college students,
and families are all encouraged to get tested!
Upcoming testing:
Monday November 23, from 3-8pm at Brewster High School
Tuesday November 24, from 8am-1pm at Pateros Public School
Please pre-register here: https://forms.gle/UMVVBjjf8f9GBeut8
On-site registration also available