FREE COVID-19 testing throughout November and December.

The Road to

Reopening schools

starts with you!

Please join Okanogan County School Districts, OCPH,

healthcare and city partners for FREE COVID-19 testing

throughout November and December.

Why get tested?

We want our schools and economy to fully open and to stay

open! With cold and flu season here, and the holidays

coming, testing helps us understand how widespread the

virus is in our community. K-12 students, college students,

and families are all encouraged to get tested!

Upcoming testing:

Monday November 23, from 3-8pm at Brewster High School

Tuesday November 24, from 8am-1pm at Pateros Public School

Please pre-register here: https://forms.gle/UMVVBjjf8f9GBeut8

On-site registration also available