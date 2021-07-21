Franz Closes DNR Lands In E. Washington To Public Access

State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz visited the site of the Red Apple Fire in Sunnyslope yesterday, and announced a major closure:

The decision to close recreation and all public access on DNR-managed lands east of the Cascades is in addition to the burn ban that Commissioner Franz enacted earlier this month on the 13 million acres of forestlands under DNR fire protection.

This temporary closure will apply to DNR-managed state lands, conservation areas, community forests and any associated roads, trails, campgrounds, recreational sites or recreational facilities. Across Washington state, over 900 fires have burned more than 140,000 acres this year.

The burn ban will remain in effect through at least September 30. Campfires also remain banned on DNR-managed lands statewide due to ongoing fire danger. DNR joins the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation in closing lands in eastern Washington to public access.