Former Doctor Pleads Guilty To Violating Protective Orders

A former Confluence Health cancer physician who had worked in Omak has pled guilty to two charges of violating protective orders granted to his estranged wife, avoiding more serious felony counts of computer trespass and witness intimidation.

37 year old Dr. Tyler Howard Buckely of Wenatchee was facing possible trial in January on those felony charges, plus a gross misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault allegedly committed against his spouse. The plea agreed to in Chelan County District Court led to all those charges being dismissed, and a suspended sentence for Buckley.

The most serious of the original charges carried a possible 12- to 14-month jail sentence. For Buckley’s plea to two counts of violating a protective order, District Court Judge Roy Fore suspended a 364-day jail term and imposed a $350 fine and two years of supervised probation. If Buckley violates his probation terms during that time, the jail sentence could be reimposed.

Wenatchee police first arrested Buckley in February on allegations he had shoved and injured his wife. She described instances of physical abuse dating back to 2017, police said. She filed for divorce in March.

Buckley’s spouse was granted a protective court order, barring him from approaching or contacting her and keeping him at least 300 feet away from her. But both worked in the same building and on the same floor at Confluence Health, and Buckley allegedly loitered in the reception area of her workspace, where he had no reason to be. He also made a series of texts and a phone call to his spouse April 14, asking her to drop the assault case and allegedly threatening to disparage her to her employers.

In an April meeting with Confluence executive and human resources officers, Buckley admitted using his access as a staff oncology physician to look up his wife’s medical records, in violation of patient privacy laws and the health system’s internal policies. He resigned from Confluence later that month.