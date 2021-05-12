Forest User Fee Increases Proposed

It could cost you more to use the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

The proposed fee increases would involve more than 60 recreational sites, campgrounds, lookouts, trailheads and rental cabins and include the Tonasket Ranger District of the Colville National Forest..

The Forest Service said the fee increases would help offset the increased costs of maintenance and improvement projects at the sites.

The public is being asked to submit its comments on the proposed fee increases by July 31. Any approval to changes would likely be considered this fall or winter.

Suzanne Cable with the forest says, Once they’re approved, the dates the fee changes go into effect will vary. Adding they don’t plan to increase fees at all approved locations at the same time.

The Forest Service says the fees have not been increased since 2010.