Forest Service Working On Trails And Training

The U.S. Forest Service has been busy getting trails ready and the forest in good shape for the summer; Acting Chelan District Ranger John Mayer says crews were able to get some burning done before the weather started turning goofy:

Mayer adds crews have also been at work getting trails in shape for the season:

Mayer also says that if you’re heading out on the lake, dock passes are now available from the Forest Service; 35-dollars for the season, and ten dollars for a day pass. Mayer says those prices went up last year, but they were the first increase in twenty years. Day passes are available at the Forest Service office, also at Kelly’s Ace Hardware, the Manson Parks Department, and Lake Chelan State Park.