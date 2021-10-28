Forest Service Work

Now that the wildfire season can be considered over, the Chelan Ranger District has been busy rehabilitating the areas that were burned and otherwise affected. District Ranger Kari Grover-Weir explains what they’re doing in the area of the 25 mile fire:

Grover-Weir adds they’re also working on the Burned Area Emergency Repair Assessment, which outlines what can be done after the fire, and she says there’s a lot:

One other thing to keep in mind, if you know someone who might want a summer job with the Forest Service, the time to apply for those jobs is coming up:

And again, that website is usajobs.com, one needs to complete a profile on that website to be able to apply.