Forest Service Permits Available

You might see some smoke in the air this week, as the Forest Service plans to do some burning. Chelan District Ranger Kari Grover-Weir explains:

Grover-Weir explains they’ve been waiting for some moisture to do the burning.

As cooler weather is here and Winter is around the corner, Grover-Weir reminds you there are permits to be thinking about, namely Christmas Tree permits, and she says you can get them online now:

She adds there are no retail vendors handling the permits this year, so go to recreation-dot-gov, or call the Ranger District office at 682-4900 and schedule a time to meet with them. Also, firewood permits are available through the end of December, firewood is twenty dollars a cord, and you can call the District Office to schedule a time to get your permit.