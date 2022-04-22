Forest Service Getting Ready For Spring Recreation

Crews have been busy on the Chelan Ranger District getting things ready for the spring season – and with it, people getting out on the trails and campgrounds. Acting District Ranger John Meyer says they were able to do some prescribed burns before Mother Nature started acting up last week:

And with spring here, it’s time to get out and enjoy the recreation opportunities on the forest, and Meyer says camping season has started:

By the way, Meyer is taking over for District Ranger Kari Grover-Weir while she handles a four month assignment as Chief of Staff for the Central Washington Initiative for reducing the risk of wildfires on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Meyer normally handles recreation activities on the Entiat Ranger District.