Forest Improvement Projects Sought

The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest is accepting proposals for forest improvement projects. Forest Service Resource Advisory Committee Coordinator Robin DeMario:

The projects are funded by the Secure Rural Schools program, and allocates money to counties that have a high percentage of federally managed lands. DeMario says the money helps pay for infrastructure projects:

Other areas the money could be used for are roadside brush cutting, relocation of campsites out of sensitive streamside areas, fire risk reduction, enhancing wildlife habitat, rehabilitation of wetlands, litter and abandoned vehicle removal, culvert replacement, and youth-oriented outdoor recreation project work. DeMario says Chelan County received 93-thousand dollars in the last funding cycle, they’re expecting that much or maybe a little less this time out. Project proposals have to be submitted to DeMario by April 10th; the proposal forms are available online at the forest services website: www.fs.usda.gov/goto/okawen/ rac.