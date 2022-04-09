Flywheel Investment Conference Next Month

Coming up next month in Wenatchee is another Flywheel Investment Conference, where Washington-based companies compete for money from the Flywheel Angel Network. Flywheel is directed by the NCW Tech Alliance, its executive director is Jenny Rojanasthein:

The money comes from the Flywheel Angel Network, a group of angel investors who are passionate about supporting economic development in North Central Washington. The network grew to more than forty investors this year and exceeded expectations when they sold out their investment fund. 77 companies have sent in applications to compete in Flywheel this year; yesterday, those companies were winnowed down to 31semi-finalists; those will be winnowed down again to the ten who will compete on stage. Rojanasthein says the conference has more than just the “Shark Tank”-like competition:

The conference is set for the Wenatchee Convention Center on May 18th and 19th; more information is available at flywheelconference-dot-com.