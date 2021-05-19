[5/18/21] Fitness Center Owner, Accused of Child Molestation, Dead

Posted in Breaking News, Police Blotter

Tyler Clark McAllister of Manson, the co-owner of two True Fitness centers in the valley, has died.  According to a KOZI listener, divers pulled his body from a dock on West Terrace Avenue in the Lakeside area Saturday evening after a search of the water.  McAlister’s van had been abandoned in the area earlier last week.

McAllister was arrested back in September on suspicion that he had molested a five-year-old child he was related to.  He was charged with First Degree Child Molestation and Second Degree Incest.  He was freed after posting a 100-thousand dollar bond.  A readiness hearing in McAllister’s case had been set for next Monday, with trial scheduled for June 8th.

Ty McAllister was 43 years old.