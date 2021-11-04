Fire Levy Approval Pleases Chief

In Chelan Fire Chief Mark Donnell’s words Wednesday, he was feeling very fine. That after voters approved, with a 57 percent yes vote, Proposition One, increasing the fire levy from its current 80 cents per thousand dollars of assessed valuation to a dollar-10, and the first lift in the levy in 15 years. Chief Donnell credited the those working on the levy for its success:

But for a fire levy, 57 percent can hardly be called overwhelming support. Chief Donnell says he realizes this, and adds they’ve got more work to do:

And one reason why the district is holding public meetings on the budget, the next one set for next Wednesday. Donnell says it’s important to realize that the levy lid lift is a one-time thing, because after next year, that levy amount will start to deteriorate:

The first public meeting on the budget was Wednesday night; the next one is set for next Wednesday at 5 pm at the Wapato fire station, it’ll also be online.