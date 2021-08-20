Fire Crews From Elsewhere In Town

We’ve got a lot of people from out of town here in Chelan, but don’t call them tourists; they’re firefighters working the Twenty Five Mile Fire. Chelan Fire and Rescue Chief Mark Donnell says that even with all the folks now on the fire lines, there’s not enough:

And Donnell adds that it’s not easy work for those folks:

A new incident management team arrived last night; Donnell says it’ll take a few days to get everything in line, but the new team, he says, will do what he calls the real work of putting the fire out.

Up until now, the main work of the fire crews has been structure protection, with around 700 homes under some form of evacuation, but at last word, only one residence is known to have been lost.