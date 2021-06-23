Fire Commissioners Support Levy Lid Lift

Chelan County Fire District 7 commissioners have approved a resolution to put a levy request on the November ballot. If approved, the levy for fire services would increase from the current 80 cents per thousand dollars of assessed property value to a dollar-10. All three commissioners expressed their support for the levy on Thursday. Commission Chair Russ Jones said the levy will allow Chelan Fire and Rescue to move forward:

Commissioner Carol Oules says the District has done as much with the money as they can, and without more, the District will suffer:

Commissioner Phil Moller:

Moller says that, as an example, a 250-thousand dollar home with a current levy rate of 199 dollars a year, would add six-dollars 29 cents a month. A reminder here that the last time a lift to the fire levy rate was approved was in 2006 – fifteen years ago.

A committee to campaign for the levy is being put together, Commissioner Jones says if you’re interested, give him a call and he’ll put you in touch with them, since commissioners can’t campaign themselves, except as private citizens.

The levy will appear on the November 2nd ballot.