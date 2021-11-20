Fire Commissioners Say “Thank You”

Chelan Fire and Rescue commissioners have a message for voters who took part in this month’s election. Fire Commissioner Phil Moller:

But the latest numbers from the Chelan County Auditor’s Office put the yes vote on Proposition One at just under 58 percent. While Moller calls that “overwhelming support,” Commissioner Carol Oules looks at the numbers another way:

The main message from the commissioners is that they promise to be fiscally responsible, especially with the news that came out in the commission meeting Wednesday that the district is is line for as much as a 500-thousand dollar windfall due to increased property evaluations. Oules says the commission’s job is to keep from spending that money:

Oules is thinking along the lines of a rainy day fund. Her fear is that the levy’s money will run out faster than the ten years it’s supposed to last:

Commissioner Russ Jones says passage of the levy means Chelan Fire and Rescue will be able to handle the growth going on in the district:

Not to mention the proposed Widener apartment complex of 280 units slated for the area near Walmart, Jones says that will have a significant impact.