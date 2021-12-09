Fill Out That Chelan Parks Survey!

The City of Chelan continues putting together its master plan for the parks, and to that, they’re asking for more people to fill out the survey that’s been out for some time now. Parks Director Paul Horne:

Horne says the survey is included in the needs assessment portion of the strategic planning process:

Again, a link to the survey is available at the city of Chelan’s Facebook page; Horne and Mayor Bob Goedde say you don’t have to answer every question on the survey, but they would like your opinions. The survey will be available for about another week.