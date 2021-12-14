Fewer COVID Cases At Three Rivers Hospital

It looks as though Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster is seeing fewer COVID cases – for now, anyway. Three Rivers’ Jennifer Best:

However, Best says they are seeing holiday travelers coming in for tests, and that’s creating a backlog:

And people in the Brewster area can do that by scheduling a time with the Three Rivers Family Medicine Clinic at 509-689-3749. The lab does testing weekdays from 9 am to 4 pm for non-symptomatic folks, otherwise, they’re available 24 hours a day to do emergency testing for those who are sick.