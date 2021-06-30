Federal Money For Transportation Projects

Some big bucks coming for transportation projects in Wenatchee.

92-point-4 million dollars. That’s the size of the federal grant for the Apple Capital Loop project, which among other things will create a traffic bypass on North Wenatchee that includes a new bridge over the Wenatchee River. The funding is part of a $285 million project along an 11-mile highway loop in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, will improve intersections along North Wenatchee Avenue intersections, build a railroad underpass on McKittrick Street, install a roundabout at Highway 2/97 and Easy Street, create a 2and a half mile bypass of North Wenatchee Avenu, widen a segment of Highway 28, and improve bicycle and pedestrian access to the Pipeline Pedestrian Bridge over the Columbia River

While it doesn’t fund a new bridge across the Wenatchee River that is part of the project, the grant does pay for the underpasses needed to get to the bridge.

The grant application submitted in March by the city of Wenatchee was for $140 million. Now the partners in the project, including Chelan and Douglas Counties, the cities of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, Link Transit, the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority and the Chelan Douglas Transportation Council, will turn to the state for the rest of the funding, which would pay for the bridge into Olds Station. The hope is the project will be included in the next transportation budget.

Design and planning on the project will begin as soon as the paperwork is completed to access the funds. But the actual construction is at least several years away.