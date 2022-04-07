February’s Employment Statistics

The February employment report for the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area, otherwise known as Chelan and Douglas Counties, show an unemployment rate of 6-point-2 percent. That’s down a bit from January’s rate of 6-point-5 percent, and well off last February’s 7-point-8 percent. This February’s number compares with the rate two years ago of 6 percent, which Regional Labor Economist Don Meseck says brings us pretty much back to normal with pre-COVID numbers. And as it has for the past year, leisure and hospitality led the pack when it came to hiring in the area:

What’s more, Meseck says the labor force numbers are up as well:

And Meseck says the Wenatchee MSA is growing right now at a faster rate than the state as a whole; last year the state labor force actually shrank by four-tenths of a percent, while the Wenatchee MSA’s labor force grew by eight-tenths of a percent.